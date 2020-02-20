ISRO to launch Earth Observation satellite in March

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch its first Earth Observation (EO) satellite GISAT 1. The satellite will be launched in March. The launching will be held at Sriharikota Satellite Launch Centre.

GISAT 1 is the first of two Earth Observatory (EO) satellites that will be launched to the geostationary orbit of around 36,000 kilometre.

The satellite will carry multi-spectral (visible, near infra-red and thermal) multi-resolution ( 50 m to 1.5 km) imaging instruments. The satellite will also be equipped with five types of multispectral cameras. These cameras will provide the real-time images of the country.

The satellite will provide constant surveillance over the border of the country and will observe any changes in the geographical area of the country.