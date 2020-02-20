Kartik Aryan becomes the brand ambassador ; know details here

The top brand Flying Machine has a new face as its brand ambassador. Kartik Aryan has got the opportunity of being the face of the brand.

Alok Dubey, CEO of Arvind Lifestyle Brands said, “Kartik Aaryan is immensely popular with youth and truly represents the brand persona of being The New Cool besides being quirky, witty and very versatile with his fashion choices. This makes it a terrific collaboration.”

Flying Machine is India’s first homegrown denim brand. The company will be launching its campaign of the season with Kartik.