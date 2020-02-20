LPG union prices may decline, says Union minister

LPG prices may come down by next month, said Union Minister Dharmedra Pradhan. He disclosed the news while talking to the reporters at Chattisgarh.

Replying to a query about the constant rise in LPG prices, Pradhan said, “This is not true that the price (of LPG) is constantly increasing. This month it was hiked due to the international market. However, there are indications that the prices may come down next month.”

During the winters, LPG consumption increases, which creates a pressure on the sector. This month, the price increased while next month it will reduce, he said.

Last week, cooking gas LPG price hiked by a steep Rs 144.5 per cylinder due to gush in benchmark global rates of the fuel. However, to insulate the domestic users, the government had relatively doubled the subsidy it provides on the fuel to keep per cylinder outgo almost unchanged.