Nationalism implies Hitler. Avoid using it, says RSS Chief

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said to words like “Nationalism” implies Adolf Hitler and Nazism and to avoid using it.

The RSS chief recalled his conversation with an RSS worker in UK where he said: “Nationalism shabd ka upyog mat kijiye. Nation kahenge chalega, national kahenge chalega, nationality kahenge chalgea, nationalism mat kaho. Nationalism ka matlab hota hai Hitler, naziwaad. (Don’t use the word nationalism. Use of the words Nation or nationality is okay but don’t use nationalism because it mans Hitler’s Nazism).”

Talking about the rise in fundamentalism, Bhagwat said that everyone is connected to each other and India has the quality of uniting people.

“There is unrest in the country due to fundamentalism. It has been India’s policy to neither become a slave nor make anyone a slave. India has a quality of uniting everyone. Indian culture is Hindu culture. Every citizen of India is connected with each other, despite the diversity,” the 69-year-old leader said during the event.