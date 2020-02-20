Nirbhaya convict hits head on wall in prison cell

Nirbhaya case convict Vinay Sharma has reportedly hit head on the wall of his cell early this week. He was trying to hurt his hand as well, but the in-charge stopped him. He was taken to a hospital and was released after first-aid.However, the timing of the incident can’t be verified as Vinay’s lawyer AP Singh has been claiming that Vinay was not in sound mental health, and was being assaulted in the court,

in a bid to oppose the death sentence. On the other hand, the prison authorities said that Vinay was in perfect health. All four of them have started behaving aggressively after the fresh death warrant was issued.