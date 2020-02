Oman Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Al Saeed has ordered a mass pardon of prisoners including expats. Sultan has issued a decree pardoning 282 prisoners.

The decree comes a day after the country completed a 40-day mourning over the death of Sultan Qaboos Bin Saeed.

As per the press release by the official new agency 123 expats were also in the list. More details are not available.