Pakistan suspend Umar Akmal under PCB Anti-Corruption Code

Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday suspended Umar Akmal for breaching its ‘Anti-Corruption Code’ with immediate effect. The suspension comes hours ahead of the start of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020.Umar Akmal will not be able to play for defending champions Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2020 and will not be able to take part in any cricket-related activities pending an investigation ‘being carried out’ by PCB’s anti-corruption unit.

While the nature of offense has not been revealed by the PCB, the apex body of Pakistan cricket said Quetta Gladiators can look for a replacement for Umar Akmal.Only recently, Umar Akmal escaped a ban for allegedly making crude remarks to a trainer during a fitness test at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board today suspended Umar Akmal with immediate effect under Article 4.7.1 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code, which means he cannot take part in any cricket-related activity pending the investigation being carried out by PCB’s Anti-Corruption Unit,” the PCB said in a release.”As this is an ongoing investigation, the PCB will not make any further comments.

“Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators are allowed to apply for Umar Akmal’s replacement in the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020.”