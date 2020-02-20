Sensex, Nifty closes at low points

After starting off at lower points, share market today ended in red marks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 0.37 percent to 41,170.12 and the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 0.35 percent to 12,083.70. The broader markets represented by the NSE Nifty 500 Index fell 0.12 percent.

Asian Paints, HUL, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement were among the top laggards in the Sensex pack.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, SBI, PowerGrid and ONGC were among the gainers.

Brent crude oil futures rose 0.14 per cent to USD 59.20 per barrel.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee depreciated 9 paise to 71.63 per US dollar (intra-day).