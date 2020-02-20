Sharjah international forum : IGCC reveals the detailed schedule of events

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the ninth edition of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) to be held from March 4 – 5 at the Expo Centre Sharjah, will be headlined by 64 leading global thinkers, government officials and intellectuals from the Arab region and around the world.

The 2020 IGCF edition boasts a robust agenda with 15 main sessions, 10 keynote speeches, 9 workshops, 3 brainstorming sessions and 20 interactive platforms.

The global forum will be attended by participants from 16 countries — UAE, Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Algeria, Morocco, Lebanon, Palestine, Bulgaria, USA, Canada, UK, Colombia and India.

The detailed schedule of events of the upcoming forum was revealed by the International Government Communication Centre (IGCC), a subsidiary of Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), during a press conference held at Al Majaz Amphitheatre on Wednesday (February 19) in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council (SMC); HE Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of SGMB; Jawaher Al Naqbi, Manager of IGCC; and a host of senior officials and media representatives.