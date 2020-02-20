Sheikh Hamdan issues a new resolution

A resolution was issued by Shaikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council (DEC). The Crown prince of Dubai has issued a resolution regarding a project management award.

Sheikh Hamdan issued the resolution No. (1) of 2020 of forming the Board of Trustees of the Hamdan bin Mohammed Award for innovation in Project Management.

The board will be chaired by Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer and Dr Essa Al Bastaki as Vice Chairman. Other members of the board are Dr Aref Sultan Al Hammadi, Huda Al Hashmi, Dr Edward Hoffman, Abdul Mohsin Ibrahim Younes, in addition to the Secretary General of the Award.

Sheikh Hamdan also issued a resolution of appointing of Mowza Saeed Al Marri as Secretary General of the Award.

The two resolutions are valid from the date of issuance .