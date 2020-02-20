Southern siren Amala Paul keeps edge of suspense on her new love

Rumors on south Indian actress Amala Paul’s newfound love is filling gossip columns of newspapers and cine magazines. Amala had a short spanned married life together with Tamil director AL Vijay and the duo got divorced in Feb 2017.

She reacted to the news of her newly found romance in a recent interview. When responding to the question “Are you in love again? Is that true?” Amala said that “after completing the films that I am currently working on, I will reveal about love and marriage”. These comments further reinforced the rumors that she had enticed the cupid again. To know more about her love interest, however, the fans had to wait a couple of months.