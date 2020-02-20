DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Students given ‘tip to cheat’ amid exam ; video goes viral

Feb 20, 2020, 12:45 pm IST
The video that went viral shows the manger purportedly showing him giving tips on “how to cheat” in the ongoing board exams in Uttar Pradesh. The suspect, Praveen Mall, is also the corporator from Madhuban.

The video shows Praveen purportedly telling students to talk among each other to cheat and to put Rs 100 in the answer sheet to get passed.

