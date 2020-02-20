Students given ‘tip to cheat’ amid exam ; video goes viral

The video that went viral shows the manger purportedly showing him giving tips on “how to cheat” in the ongoing board exams in Uttar Pradesh. The suspect, Praveen Mall, is also the corporator from Madhuban.
The video shows Praveen purportedly telling students to talk among each other to cheat and to put Rs 100 in the answer sheet to get passed.
See the video here:
#WATCH Mau: Manager of Harivansh Memorial Inter College gives instructions to students appearing in state board examination; says 'write your exam with the help of cheating and maintain discipline when your 'chit' is caught'. (18.02) pic.twitter.com/nMeiUQmQai
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 20, 2020
