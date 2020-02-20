Trailer of Dulquer Salmaan’s Tamil film ‘Kannum Kannum Kollai Adithaal’ released: Watch it here

The trailer of upcoming Tamil film ‘Kannum Kannum Kollai Adithaal’ starring Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan was released online. The film will be released on February 28.

Ritu Varma of ‘Pelli Choopulu’ fame plays the female lead in the film. Television actor Rakshan and Niranjani Ahathian also plays supportive roles in the film. Tamil filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon plays the antagonist in the film. Dulquer Salmaan plays the role of a happy-go IT professional in this romantic thriller film.

The film is written and directed by debutant Desingh Periyasamy. On the technical side KM Bhaskar handles the camera and Praveen Antony is the editor. Music is composed by Masala Cafe.