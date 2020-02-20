UAE announces new rule

The UAE government has announced a new rule in the country. The country has dropped the ‘tula’ and has adopted “gram/milli-litre” unit system in the perfume trade in all of the country’s markets. The new measuring system will be implemented from February 20,2020.

The announcement was made by Eng. Amina Zainal, Director of Metrology Department at the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology (ESMA). The new move is aimed at aligning the unit of measurement with international standardisation systems for getting global recognition for local products.

The ‘tula’ system was introduced by the Indians was used in the perfume trade. This system was launched in UAE by the Indian traders who came to UAE fro business.