World Champion P.V.Sindhu wins third successive ESPN’s Female Sportsperson of the Year award

India’s ace shuttler P.V.Sindhu has won the ESPN’s Female Sportsperson of the year Award. The World Champion, P.V.Sindhu is winning this award for third consecutive time. Moment of the Year was given to Sindhu’s World Championship win.

ESPN’s Lifetime Achievement award was given to Indian hockey legend Balbir Singh Senior.

Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary has named as the ESPN’s Male Sportsperson of the year. Sprinter Dutee Chand hs won the Courage award for being inspirational both on and off the field. Grandmaster Koneru Humpy has won the Comeback of the Year Award. ESPN’s Emerging Sports Person of the Year award was won by wrestler Deepak Punia.

Sindhu’s and Saina Nehwal’s coach Pullela Gopichand was named as the Coach of the Year Award. Team of the Year Award was given to Manu Bhaker-Saurabh Chaudhary. Manasi Joshi won the award for Differently-abled Athlete of the Year/Para-Athlete of the Year award.