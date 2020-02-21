Air India suspends flight services till June 30

India’s public sector airline company, Air India has announced that it has suspended Delhi-Shanghai and Delhi- Hong Kong flight services till June 30. The flight services were suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak in China.

Earlier, Air India had cancelled its flights to Shanghai from January 31 to February 14 and Hong Kong from February 7 until March 28. This has now extended up to June 30.

Earlier many international airlines has cancelled its services to various Chinese cities and Hong Kong. As per the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the coronavirus outbreak is expected to make decline of 13% full year loss of passengers demand for airlines in the Asia- Pacific region.