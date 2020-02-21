Indian cricketer announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Former Indian cricketer Pragyan Ojha announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday. Pragyan Ojha, the left-arm spinner has represented India in 24 Tests, 18 ODIs and 6 T20Is.

The cricketer from Hyderabad took to Twitter to announce his retirement. ” It’s time I move on to the next phase of my life. The love and support of each and every individual will always remain with me and motivate me all the time”, Pragyan Ojha tweeted.

It’s time I move on to the next phase of my life. The love and support of each and every individual will always remain with me and motivate me all the time ?? pic.twitter.com/WoK0WfnCR7 — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) February 21, 2020

Pragyan Ojha aged 33 has last played for India in 2013 during the Sachin Tendulkar’s farewell test against West Indies. He has took 113 wickets in the international test matches.

He last played a first-class match in 2018 in Ranji Trophy for Bihar.