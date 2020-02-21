Kia Motors recalls its vehicles due to technical problem

One of the popular automobile makers in the world, Kia Motors is recalling it s vehicles due to a technical problem. The Korean car makers is recalling its vehicles in the USA. The reason is that water can get into a brake computer and it can cause an electrical short and possibly a fire.

The Kia is recalling around 229,000 Sedona minivans manufactured from 2006 to 2010 and Sorento USVs manufactured from 2007 to 209.

The company in an statement released said that moisture can get into the antilock brake control computer and cause an electric short and possible fires. Till now 7 such fires were reported.

Earlier Hyundai has recalled around 430,000 cars due to the same problem.