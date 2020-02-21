Mercedes Benz GLC Coupe in India: Know the features, price

The German car makers Mercedes Benz has announced that it will launch its GLC Coupe in India soon. The luxury car makers announced the facelift version of the GLC Coupe will be launched in India on March 3,2020.

The new GLC Coupe will be powered by a single mild hybrid petrol and two diesel engines. The variants will be equipped with 4MATIC 4WD. The 2.0 litre GLC 300 will get the 254bhp 48v engine.

The GLC Coupe comes with several safety features. The GLC Coupe also comes with MBUX Multimedia system. It has also a multi-function steering wheel, 12.3 inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25 inch centre mounted display and multifunctional touchpad mounted on the transmission tunnel.

The new GLC Coupe will be priced at Rs. 55 to 65 lakhs in India.