Nirbhaya death row convicts:Vinay’s behaviour normal,says Jailor

As the third death warrant for the Nirbhaya death row convicts is scheduled on March 3 at 6 AM, the convicts are resorting to strange behaviors within their cell. On Feb 16 Vinay Sharma one of the convicts had hit his head against the prison walls which raised suspicions on his mental health.

Vinay’s attorney AP Singh had filed a petition in Patiala house court to postpone the execution of death row convicts as hanging a mentally unstable convict is against the law.

Foreseeing the consequences, Tihar jail authorities are giving counseling sessions to convicts to make them mentally strong. On Monday, Vinay was permitted to meet his mother and the jailor says his behavior was found normal during the session. All four convicts are said to identify other inmates, wardens and their relatives and behavior are attested to be normal according to Jail authorities.