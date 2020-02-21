SAP shuts in India after 2 H1N1 positives.

The German based software giant SAP shut their offices after two of their employees were tested positice for H1N1 swine flu at its Bangalore headquarters, stated the company.

The company had temporarily shut down their offices in Gurgaon and Mumbai and asked staffs to work from home. The work and office might resume until further notice comes.

“Detailed contact tracing that the infected colleagues may have come into contact with is underway,” read a company statement.

The company said they will sanitise and fumigate the premises as a remedial measure to limit the spread of the infection, and asked its staff to seek medical help for symptoms matching the infection.

The H1N1 swine flu is a highly contagious zoonotic infection and symptoms include fever, chills and sore throat, according to World Health Organisation.

The first case of deadly infection were detected in April 2009 in the United States.

Hundreds have died in India in outbreaks of the infection in 2014 and 2015.