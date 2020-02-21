DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Swami Vivekananda's statue vandalised

Feb 21, 2020, 09:41 pm IST
A statue of Swami Vivekananda was vandalised by some anti-socials in the Andi village of Murshidabad district in West Bengal on Friday. The statue kept near the Maa Sharada Devi Sishu Siksha Kendra was vandalised a group unidentified men.

The reason and the motive behind the vandalisation is not known. The police has started an investigation in the matter.

A statue of Swami Vivekananda was destroyed in the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus on last year. Objectionable comments written  on the statue in paint.  It was during the students protest  by the left leaning students against the hostel fees hike.

