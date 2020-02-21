Swami Vivekananda’s statue vandalised

A statue of Swami Vivekananda was vandalised by some anti-socials in the Andi village of Murshidabad district in West Bengal on Friday. The statue kept near the Maa Sharada Devi Sishu Siksha Kendra was vandalised a group unidentified men.

The reason and the motive behind the vandalisation is not known. The police has started an investigation in the matter.

West Bengal: A statue of Swami Vivekananda in Andi village of Murshidabad district was vandalised by unidentified persons, earlier today. Police investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/E7RfpZMpJT — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2020

A statue of Swami Vivekananda was destroyed in the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus on last year. Objectionable comments written on the statue in paint. It was during the students protest by the left leaning students against the hostel fees hike.