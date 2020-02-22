Actress Sri Reddy gets trolled for her latest video song : Watch Here

Telugu actress Sri Reddy released a video clip on You Tube where she is seen as Aghori.Her video clip is receiving mixed response on Facebook.

One of Sri Reddy Fan showered praises on her and said, “Wow it’s really you have changed to old historical Agora the lord Shiva characters it’s really Superb right Sree Reddy.” But few netizens are trolling Telugu actress Sri Reddy on Facebook. They are saying that Sri Reddy is not suitable for such type of devotional songs. The few comments on FB are as follows:

Dinesh Reddy: I haven’t seen such a worst video till day.you aren’t suitable for these type of Devotional songs. Think different

Abhi Ram: Do not spoil sacredness of shiva and parvathy, you are a 1 paisa Hillar Hanza vi , ni mokham choosthe ne papam , aa video theesnollandaru, purugulu padi poothaaru, chi mee bathuku cheda.

?????????? ????: Its not ur rathiri pooja.Its divine maha shivarathiri pooja.