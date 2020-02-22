DH Latest NewsLatest NewsSports

Asian Wrestling Championships: Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya enter finals

Feb 22, 2020, 09:36 pm IST
In wrestling, India’s star wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya entered the finals of the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championships on Saturday.

Punia defeated junior world champion Amirhossein Magshoudi of Iran 10-0 in semi-final of the 65 kg category. Punia, the Asian Games gold medallist, defeated Uzbekistan’s Abbos Rakhmonov 12-2 in his quarter-final clash earlier in the day. Punia will face Takuto Otoguro of Japan .

Dahiya beat Kazakhstan’s world championship bronze medallist Nurislam Sanayev 7-2 in the semi-finals of men’s 57 kg category . Dahiya will now face Tajikstan’s Hikmatullo Vohidov.

