Assets worth Rs. 1.15 crore belonging to Maoist leader attached by Enforcement Directorate

The assets of a Maoist leader Arvind Yadav was attached by the Enforcement Directorate. The ED has attached assets worth Rs 1.15 crore in connection with a money-laundering case against him.

The Enforcement Directorate has issued an order for attachment of the properties, including a truck and multiple plots of land under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Arvind Yadav and his family members. The attached properties include a truck valued over Rs 11 lakh and about 14 acres of land.

ED has also registered a case of money laundering on the basis of 61 FIRs lodged in various police stations of Bihar. Cases have also been filed against Yadav and his family members under various sections of Indian Penal Code, Arms Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Criminal Law Amendment Act for their involvement in illegal activities including collection of levy and extortion in Bihar.

Bihar police has earlier declared Yadav as an absconder .