CM challenges PM on surgical strikes

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has once again criticized the Center. Alleging Prime Minister Narendra Modi has used the valor of Indian soldiers politically, CM Kamal Nath challenged the revelations of the attack. He said he had great respect for the Indian Army and at the same time had doubts about the central stance. Pointing out that the defense ministry has not yet released a photo and statistical evidence, he said the much-hyped Balakot retaliatory strike after terrorist strikes in India would only exist in media chit-chat.

In 2016, Pakistani terrorists opened fire on Indian Army bases in the Uri sector. In return, the Indian Army undertook surgical strikes in Pakistan controlled territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Last year, the Indian Air Force broke up with fighter jets on Balakot in retaliation for the Pulwama attack. The foreign ministry had claimed to wipe off of Jaish terror camps in the Balakot area. Some sources show the bombed area only as a barren land in which tonnes of detonation had been wasted.

But the statistical evidence of the attack is not available till now. Uri a Bollywood movie was a blockbuster, which was based on the Uri surgical strike.