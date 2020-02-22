Delhi rape convicts asked to meet with their family,ahead of hanging

Tihar Jail authorities have asked in writing all the four death row convicts to reveal their wish to meet with their families, for one last time as the March 3 hang date approaches.

A Delhi court had issued fresh warrants on February 17, for the third time, to hang Vinay Sharma, Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, and Akshay Thakur till death on March 3 at 6 am. They were sentenced to death by a Delhi court in 2013 after they were found guilty of brutally raping and murdering a 23-year-old paramedic student on a moving bus on December 16, 2012. Their hanging, as ordered by a city court, has been deferred twice.

“Mukesh and Pawan were told that they had already met their families before February 1 death warrant. Akshay and Vinay have now been asked when they want to meet them,” a jail official as quoted as saying by ANI. Vinay had also met with his mother this Monday but was reportedly not able to recognize her. Jailor gave his testimony later that the report was false and Vinay identified and talked to his mother.