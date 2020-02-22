Former MP Krishna Bose passes away

Former Trinamool Congress MP Krishna Bose died today due to age-related ailments, hospital sources said. She was 89.She was unwell for quite some time, her family said.

She died at a hospital off EM Bypass at 10:20 am, they said.”She was suffering from age-related ailments. She suffered her second stroke a few days ago and was admitted to the ICU,” her son Sumantra Bose said.

She was married to Sisir Kumar Bose, nephew of Subhas Chandra Bose.Born in 1930 to constitutional studies specialist Charu Chandra Chaudhuri, Krishna Bose taught at the City College in Kolkata for around 40 years.

She was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time in 1996, then again in 1998 and also in 1999.Bose is survived by sons Sugata and Sumantra, and daughter Sharmila.Several Trinamool Congress leaders and state ministers are at the hospital.