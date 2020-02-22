Heart melting video of a lion rescued form circus goes viral: Watch it

A heart melting video of a lion rescued from circus is winning the hearts of netizens all over the world.

The video shows the expressions of the lion that touched natural soil for the first time in its life. It captures the joy of the rescued animal which previously spent all its life in a cage of a travelling circus.

In the video, the lion ecstatically touches the soil and grass with its paws. A few seconds into the clip, the animal rolls on the grass like a little cub.

The old video was shared on social media by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda. “The feeling of the lion on touching the soil for the 1st time in 13 years after being rescued from a circus,” Nanda captioned the video on Twitter. Since being shared on February 21, the video has gathered over 3,800 views and 460 likes