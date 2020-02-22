Malayalam filmmaker Dileesh Pothen reveals his ‘big wish’

Award winning Malayalam filmmaker Dileesh Pothan has revealed his biggest wish. The director is praised for his realistic films. The two films directed by him -‘Maheshinte Prathikaram’ and ‘Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum’- had won national and state awards. Dileesh Pothan is considered as the man who inaugurated
‘realistic wave’ in Malayalam film industry.
In a recent interview, the director has revealed that he want to direct a mass-masala action film. According to him, he is just another storyteller who loves to tell stories regardless of its genre.
On work front, he is funding a film titled ‘Thankam’ along with Syam Pushkaran and Fahadh Faasil. Dileesh Pothan is also playing one of the leads in the film along with Fahadh and Joju George.
