Megan Fox set to play astronaut in suspense thriller ‘Aurora’

Megan Fox is set to essay the role of an astronaut in Arclight Films’ suspense thriller Aurora. The project was announced by the banner at the ongoing Berlin International Film Festival. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Lazar Bodroza is attached to direct the film from a script penned by Pete Bridges, Toby Gibson and Stuart Willis.

“We are delighted to continue championing stories with strong females at the helm. ‘Aurora’ is a beautiful, action-packed visual feast set in space and Megan is perfectly cast to play a character battling demons from her past. We could not be happier to be working with Jordan, Toby and Lazar Bodro?a once again to bring this beautiful and mesmerizing story to life,” said Arclight chairman Gary Hamilton.