‘Number of militants active in Kashmir reduced to 200 to 250’, says DGP

Dilbagh Singh, the Director General of Police in Jammu and Kashmir Police has revelaed that the number of militants in the region has decreased. At present the number of militants operating in Kashmir has declined to 200-250, said the police chief.

DGP also said only three militants succeeded in infiltrating into Kashmir through the International Border this year. One of them, who belonged to Jaish-e-Muhammad, was killed in an encounter in Tral recently.

25 Militants had been killed this year in Kashmir in operations held by the security forces. So far in 12 successful operations have been carried out by security forces this year.

The DGP said police have arrested Hizbul Mujahideen commander Junaid Farooq Pandit from Pattan who had been tasked to carry out selective killings against security forces. One pistol and 30 rounds were recovered from him.