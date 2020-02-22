Punjabi Singer Mika Singh’s staff member commits suicide

Saumya Khan, the manager of popular singer Mika Singh, allegedly killed herself in Andheri in Mumbai after consuming sleeping pills.She had been found dead on 3 February.Mika Singh had taken to Instagram on 3 February to announce Khan’s death and extended his condolences to her family.

According to report, Khan lived in the ground-plus one studio of the singer in Andheri’s Four Bungalows area. Her body was handed over to her kin for last rites in Punjab, Senior Inspector Raghvendra Thakur of Versova police station said.