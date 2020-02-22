Tamil’s No.1 producer Kalaipuli S Thanu bags Tamil rights of ‘Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham’

Veteran Tamil producer Kalaipuli S Thanu has bagged the Tamil Nadu release right of the upcoming multilingual movie ‘Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham’. The Tamil version has been titled as ‘Marakkar Arabikadalin Singam’. Kollywood’s veteran producer Kalipuli S Thaanu will be releasing the Malayalam and Tamil versions of the film in Tamil Nadu.

‘Marakkar’ marks Thanu’s reunion with Priyadarshan-Mohanlal combo after over two decades. In 1996, he had marketed and distributed ‘Siraisalai’, the dubbed Tamil version of ‘Kaalapani’ in Tamil Nadu. Kalaipuli S Thanu is the producer of big budget films like ‘Theri’, ‘Kabali’ and ‘Asuran’.

‘Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham’, is the most anticipated and most hyped Malayalam film. The film is most expensive film in Malayalam film industry. It is said that the total budget of the film is around Rs.100 crore. ‘Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham’ is directed by Priyadarshan and Mohanlal plays the title role.

Aashirvad Cinemas, Confident Group and Moonshot Entertainment are jointly producing the mega budget film that is scheduled for worldwide release on March 26.