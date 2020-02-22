Teaser of ‘Kotigobba 3 ‘ released: Watch the viral teaser

The teaser of the Kannada film ‘Kotigobba 3’ starring Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeepa was released. The revenge drama is rich with high-octane action stunts.

The film is a sequel to Kichcha Sudeepa’s film of the same name. It released in August 2016.

Malayalam actress Madonna Sebastian and Shraddha Das play the female lead in the film. Bollywood actors Aftab Shivdasani and Nawab Shah also play crucial roles in the film. Ravi Shankar plays the main villain in the film.

The film directed by Shiva Karthik and produced by Surappa Babu, will be released in March 2020.