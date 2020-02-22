Volkswagen launches its new SUV ‘Tiguan AllSpace’: Features and price

Volkswagen will launch its new SUV Tiguan AllSpace in India on next month. The SUV will be launched on March 6 at an event in Mumbai. The bookings for the new SUV has been opened by Volkswagen.

Tiguan AllSpace is powered by a BS 6-compliant 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine which produces 190 hp of peak power and has peak torque of 320 Nm.The SUV comes with 4MOTION All Wheel Drive system, the transmission duties are handled by a seven-speed auto unit.

On interior, the SUV has a panoramic sunroof, ‘Vienna’ leather seats, 3-zone Climatronic A/C and Active Info Display. The infotainment system on the Tiguan AllSpace is also larger than the one on Tiguan.

The SUV has safety features like reverse parking camera, seven airbags with knee airbags, ABS, ESC and ESP, Cruise Control, among others.

The USV is expected to be priced at ?35 lakh (ex showroom) in India.