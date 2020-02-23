11 Road closures announced in UAE by police

Major road closures were announced in UAE. The announcement was made by Dubai police on Sunday.

The Dubai police has announced that roads in the emirate will affected by the UAE Tour 2020. The UAE Tour will start at The Pointe, the Palm and finish at Silicon Oasis.

As per Dubai police the affected roads of the first stage of the UAE Tour are the following:

The Palm Street and King Salman Street: From 13:00 until 13:15

Umm Suqeim Street: From 13:15 until 13:35

Al Qudra Street: From 13:30 until 14:15

Seeh Al Salam Street: From 14:15 to 15:30

Dubai Al Ain Street and Al Hibab Street: From 15:30 to 15:50

?Dubai Hatta Street, Al Awir Street and Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Street: From 15:50 to 16:35

Dubai Silicon Oasis: From 16:30 to 16:35