Anti CAA row: against CAA continues in Delhi’s Jaffrabad

Delhi’s Jaffrabad’s metro station continued to have protest against CAA by around 500 people including mostly women.

The protest began on Saturday night, blocking a road which connects Seelampur with Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar. The women were seen carrying national flag and raised ‘azaadi’ slogans.

Heavy security deployment, including women police personnel, has been made in the area.

In view of the protest, entry and exit gates of the Jaffrabad metro station were closed.

“Entry & exit of Jaffrabad have been closed. Trains will not be halting at this station,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweeted.