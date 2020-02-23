Father kills two sons and wife after Disney World visit

US border protection agent Ezequiel Almodovar, 39, shot his wife Marielis Soto, 38, and their two sons, 16-year-old Ezequiel and 12-year-old Gabriel Almodovar after posting a gushing message on his Facebook page about their family trip to Disney World.

Police officers responded to a distress call from a residence in Orlando, Florida, around 3 pm on Thursday after the agent’s colleagues expressed concern when he failed to show up for work, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said at a news conference, quoted by a local media. The Police broke into the home to find all family lying in a pool of blood. Police determined in “preliminary investigations” the dad shot the two boys and the woman before taking his own life. Almodovar had posted a happy family snap from Disney World just hours before murdering his wife and sons on February 18.

Almodovar on this Valentine’s day reminisced the college days together with his wife and wrote,”Happy Valentine’s Day to my forever valentine!!!!!! Today is a day of love but three’s not enough days for me to show you how much I love you and how much you mean to me today and every day!!!! You’ve always been there for me and I hope I can continue to show you the love you deserve mi amour. te amooooo forever and ever!!!!! [sic]”. He signed off with 49 heart emojis.

His sister on an FB post requested strangers not to spit venom, saying that her brother truly loved his family.”He is the best man and father I have ever known and I wish I could have told him that so he knew how much he was loved and looked up too [sic],” she wrote. Florida police have started an investigation on the homicide.