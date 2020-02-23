Fugitive Indian gangster detained in South Africa; Likely to deported to India

An underworld gon wanted in India was arrested in South Africa. The fugitive gangster Ravi Pujari was arrested after he had jumped bail and went missing in Senegal in January last year.

As per reports, Pujari was arrested in a joint operation headed by Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) of India, Mangalore police and Senegal authorities. He was arrested from a distant village in South Africa.

The union government has started preparations to bring back the gangster to India. The top officials of Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Union Ministry of External Affairs are coordinating with Senegal authorities for deportation of the wanted criminal.

There around 200 cases of murder and extortion registered against him in India.He was arrested by Senegal authorities last year in cheating case.