Hot actress Poonam Pandey goes nude and claims to have fulfilled her ‘UBER FANTASY’: See video

Bollywood’s hot actress Poonam pandey knows very well how to grab attention and how to hit headlines. The actress knows how to raise heat on the social media. Her videos are know to be go beyond the word ‘bold’.

Bollywood actress and hot model Poonam Pandey has shared a new hot nude video on her social media handle-Instagram. She shared her full nude video on her Instagram with a caption ” I cannot believe myself I did this in a Taxi. UBER FANTASY”.

The video shows the nude actress inside a car. Pandey can be seen baring it all in the back of the car and even mentions it her ‘UBER Fantasy’.

Poonam Pandey is known for her controversial photos and video that she shares on social media. She rose to fame by offering to strip nude for the Indian Cricket team if they won the 2011 World Cup.