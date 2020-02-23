Maha Vikas Aghadi allies ear-pinch Udhav to review his stance

Shivsena’s allies in Maha Vikas Aghadi, The NCP and Congress had demanded a review of Udhav Thackeray’s statements made yesterday on implementation of CAA and NRC in Maharashtra. Exerting pressure on Shivsena, NCP and Congress asked Thackeray to reconsider their stand on the new citizenship law in view of the three-party coalition government in the state.

Congress leader Manish Tewari said Thackeray needed to understand how NPR was ‘the basis of NRC. He tweeted in his twitter handle that ‘Once you do NPR, you cannot stop NRC. On CAA, Tewari stated that Uddhav needed to “be re-acquainted with the design of the Indian Constitution that religion cannot be the basis of citizenship.”

Senior cabinet members of the three-party alliance are likely to meet soon to discuss the CAA and NRC. Meanwhile RSS yesterday had issued a statement that Fadnavis will no longer remain as the ‘former’ CM of Maharashtra, signaling his return to power.