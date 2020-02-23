New 50% discount scheme announced in UAE

A new discount scheme has been announced in UAE. Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (Sewa) has announced a new discount scheme on Sunday.

The Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (Sewa) has announced that villas and independent houses in the emirate will now be required to pay just half the deposit amount for services. This discount scheme was announced after the members of the sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry raised requests.

” The authority has launched various initiatives to help the sector, including efficiency-related initiatives, leak-detecting, smart meters and pay bills with instalments”, informed SEWA official reported Khaleej Times. Customers can send their suggestions to SEWA.