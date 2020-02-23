Rights of Suriya’s ‘Soorarai Pottru’ bagged by Sun Tv

The television rights of the upcoming Tamil film Soorarai Pottru’ starring Suriya in the lead role was bagged by Sun Tv. The film will be released in April.

The film is co-written and directed by Sudha Kongara of ‘Irudhi Suttru’ fame. The film is loosely based on the life of GR Gopinath, the founder of Air Deccan, who is also a retired captain of the Indian army.

‘Soorarai Pottru’ has Suriya playing the lead character named Nedumaaran Rajangam Maara, who is a common man hailing from a small town who dreams of owning an aircraft business.

Malayalam actress Aparna Balamurali plays the female lead in the film . Paresh Rawal, Urvashi, Karunas, Vivek Prasanna, Kaali Venkatb and Mohan Babu also plays important roles.

Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment is producing the film jointly with Suriya’s own production house, 2D Entertainment.