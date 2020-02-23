Secularism is ingrained in every Indian, says Vice President

While speaking after the inauguration of the platinum jubilee celebration of Andhra Vidyabhi Vardhani (AVV) Educational Institutions in Warangal, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said that secularism is in the blood and veins of every of Indian and minorites are more secure in India than in any other country. He even asked some countries to refrain from advising India on its Internal affairs,

‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (whole world is like one family) has been the essence of Indian culture, Naidu said, while speaking after inaugurating the platinum jubilee celebrations of Andhra Vidyabhi Vardhani (AVV) Educational Institutions in Warangal.

“Respecting all religions and ‘Sarva Dharma Sambhav’ is our culture we should continue to follow,” an official release here quoted him as saying.

Appreciating the country’s rich spiritual heritage, Naidu said (chanting) Bharat Mata Ki Jai means the Jai of 130 crore Indians.

Stressing that peace was a prerequisite for development, Naidu said that in a democracy, everyone has a right to dissent and protest but it should be done in a peaceful manner.