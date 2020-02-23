‘Soorarai Pottru’ might have a hindi remake

Tamil blockbuster ‘Soorarai Pottru’ might soon have a remake in Bollywood by Oscar winning film producer Guneet Monga.

“We have finished a Tamil film called ‘Soorarai Pottru’. We launched a song, where we took a whole aeroplane. It is the story of a farmer, who makes India’s first low-cost airline to make common man fly. This is my first major big film,” Guneet, told PTI.

The Surya starer was directed by Sudha Kongara and featured the life based on Air Deccan founder G R Gopinath.

Guneet is the founder of Sikhya Entertainment, a boutique film production house, which has produced notable films like “Gangs of Wasseypur”, “Peddlers”, “The Lunchbox”, “Masaan” and “Zubaan”, among others.