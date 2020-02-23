These pictures of Disha Patani will make your jaw drop : See pics

Bollywood actress Disha Patani know how to grab attention in social media. She always shares her different pictures on social media to make her fans and followers busy.

The actress recently grabbed attention on social media with pictures of “different moods”. Disha took to Instagram to share some ‘Behind The Scene’ pictures from her new release ‘Malang’.

“Different moods of Sara.” (Sara Nambiar is her screen name in ‘Malang’), Disha captioned photos.

Disha made her debut with ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ in 2016 after which she starred in ‘Kung Fu Yoga’, ‘Baaghi 2’ and ‘Bharat’. ‘Malang’ released earlier in February and stars like Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu were also part of the film. Disha will be next seen in ‘KTina’ and ‘Radhe’.