Aadujeevitham: Prithviraj’s next gets a rolling date

The next survival drama by Prithviraj, titled as ‘Aadujeevitham’, has got its rolling date.

As per the sources, the movie will be kick started on March 24, this year. Directed by filmaker Blessy, the movie will be shot in Jordan.

Aadujeevitham has some interesting cast such as Amala Paul as female lead, maestro A.R.Rahman will be directing for the film after nearly two decades.

The legendary musician will compose the soundtrack and original score for the project. KU Mohanan, the veteran cinematographer, is the DOP. A Sreekar Prasad is the editor of the project while Academy award-winner Rasool Pookutty

Adujeevitham is based on the Kerala Sahitya Academy Award winning novel by the same title, penned by Benyamin.