BSNL announces new prepaid plans,promotional offers ; Details inside

BSNL increased the validity of its long-term Rs. 1,999 prepaid plan by 71 days. This promotional offer ended on February 15, but now BSNL has announced that it is extending the offer, and is keeping it live till February 29. BSNL prepaid users looking to recharge can grab this opportunity and refill their prepaid accounts with the long-term Rs. 1,999 plan and avail the increased validity.It has also announced a second promotional offer with additional validity of 60 days for the Rs. 1,999 plan, and this offer will start from March 1, till March 31. The two offers are valid only in the Kerala circle for now.

BSNL has updated its website to inform users that the 71-day extended validity promotional offer availability has been increased from February 15 to February 29. This means that all users who recharge the Rs. 1,999 prepaid plan before this new deadline will get validity of 436 days, instead of the original 365 days.

After this promotional offer ends, BSNL will still have another extended validity offer, but this time it will extend validity by just 60 days. This offer will begin on March 1, and end on March 31, which means that all users who recharge the Rs. 1,999 plan will get an extended validity of 425 days. The extension of this additional validity offer was first spotted by Telecom Talk.The Rs. 1,999 prepaid plan offers voice calls with a limit of 250 minutes per day (Local/STD/National Roaming incl. Mumbai & Delhi), 3GB data per day, 100 SMS messages per day, free PRBT ringtones, and Lokdhun video content.