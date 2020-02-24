Clashes erupt in the middle of CAA protest; head constable killed, DGP Injured

In another incidence of fresh violence, clashes erupted in the Bhajanpura, Maujpur and Jaffrabad neighborhoods of northeast Delhi, killing a head constable.Dr Rajesh Kalra additional MS at GTB said, “One Constable was brought dead and the DCP suffered sustained head injury and has been shifted to Max Hospital, Patparganj.”

The protesters supporting and opposing the citizenship started to pelt stones at each other.

Here is one tweet showing the intensity of the clash:

Situation extremely tense in #Maujpur. Vehicles set on fire, a few injured, clashes between pro & anti-CAA protesters. This is a communal riot. #CAA_NRC_Protests @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/Wt0Sxxlp3u — Somya Lakhani (@somyalakhani) February 24, 2020

This video is from our National Capital… Can’t even imagine what’s going on in Kashmir….??? pic.twitter.com/2NX8YCuknP — Alok Shinde (@alokshinde) February 24, 2020

Things are extremely tense in Maujpur-Jaffrabad. Here is a video I clicked at 3.14 pm at Maujpur Chowk where I saw pro CAA protestors set a shop on fire. pic.twitter.com/fXbcrTkcwO — Vijayta Lalwani (@VijaytaL) February 24, 2020





In disturbing videos of the violence at least one vehicle – an auto rickshaw – has been set ablaze, while others show buildings burning. In another video a man dressed in a red shirt can be seen running towards an unarmed Delhi Police officer waving what appears to be a gun; he approaches the cop before turning and firing into the air.

In order to control the situation, Delhi Police has resorted to tear gas shells. Paramilitary forces were also called to restore peace.

Other videos of the clashes – which began in the Kabir Nagar area near the Maujpur Metro Station – show people from both groups breaking off stones and chunks of the concrete divider along the main road to throw at each other. In at least one of these videos people can be heard chanting “Jai Shri Ram” slogans.

Today’s violence comes after stone throwing on Sunday afternoon near the Jaffrabad area, where over 1,000 women have gathered since Saturday night in a peaceful protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, or CAA. The protesters were also heard chanting Jai Sree Ram.

Responding to news of the violence Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called it “very distressing news” and urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah – under whose control Delhi Police rolls up – to “restore law and order and ensure peace and harmony is maintained”. Political analyst Yogendra Yadav also took to Twitter to raise alarm over the clashes.